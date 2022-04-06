Man, woman taken into custody after shots are fired from vehicle on I-84

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Stock image

The Idaho State Police and a Critical Incident Task Force are investigating after an early morning pursuit that followed several citizen reports of shots being fired from a vehicle on eastbound Interstate 84.

An Idaho State Police trooper on patrol caught up to the suspect vehicle as it crossed into Jerome County. Moments later, the trooper also reported coming under fire.

Multiple agencies joined the pursuit of the suspect’s vehicle as more shots were fired toward officers.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., with the aid of spike strips, the suspect’s vehicle, a pickup truck, was stopped at milepost 192. Two occupants of the vehicle, a male driver and female passenger, were taken into custody without further incident.

No shots were fired by law enforcement.

The incident is being investigated by a Critical Incident Task Force with the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office leading the CITF investigation.

Traffic lanes of eastbound I-84 at milepost 192 remain blocked or restricted as the investigation continues.

Investigators appreciate the calls from motorists who allowed officers to locate the suspect vehicle. If anyone witnessed this morning’s incident and has not spoken with investigators, they’re asked to contact Idaho State Police dispatch at (208) 846-7500.

Additional information will be released as the investigation allows.