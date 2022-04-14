Part of 17th Street in Idaho Falls closed as crews battle apartment fire

Listen to this story

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on the scene of an apartment fire at 1881 17th Street near Woodruff Avenue.

Crews were called to Courtyard Apartments around 6:20 a.m. when someone driving by saw smoke and flames, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. The fire started in one apartment and spread to at least two adjoining units.

Police have closed roads around the apartments while crews battle the fire. Traffic is being rerouted on 17th Street at Hoopes Avenue and Woodruff Avenue.￼

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we receive new information.