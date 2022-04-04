Part of I-15 closed due to high winds

IDAHO FALLS — Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts is closed due to high winds and blowing dust.

The Idaho Transportation Department issued the closure around 3:50 p.m.

A High Wind Warning is in effect in eastern Idaho through 6 p.m. Tuesday. During that time, winds 30 to 40 mph are predicted with gusts up to 60 mph.

The warning is in effect in the following cities: Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Rigby, Ririe, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory and Craters of the Moon National Monument.

NWS officials warn that damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected.

Travel will be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust could greatly reduce visibility.

