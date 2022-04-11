TODAY'S WEATHER
Pet of the Week: Snoop Dogg

EastIdahoNews.com Staff
Pet of the Week

Snoop Dogg is a 5-year-old Staffordshire/Pit Bull mix.

He is a gentle giant with a huge heart full of love. He loves to be around people and get his tummy rubbed.

He does prefer being the only animal in the household but he does make up for it with all the love and affection he has to offer!

Meet Snoop Dogg and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures of available animals and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.

