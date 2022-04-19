WATCH: Kay and Larry Woodcock hold news conference following Daybell hearings

SAINT ANTHONY – Kay and Larry Woodcock spoke with the media during a news conference on the steps of the Fremont County Courthouse following Lori Daybell’s arraignment Tuesday afternoon.

Chad and Lori Daybell are charged with multiple crimes, including first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The charges concern the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — two of Lori’s kids — and Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

The Woodcocks became emotional remembering their grandson, JJ.

Watch the entire news conference in the video player above.