Woman tased after allegedly threatening officers with a butter knife

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman who allegedly threatened two officers with a butter knife now faces felony charges for each.

Skye Christine Clay, 24, has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault on an officer, according to court documents.

Around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers with the Pocatello Police Department were dispatched to a home on the 600 block of South Grant Avenue. An affidavit of probable cause shows that officers received a call reporting Clay was armed with a kitchen knife and threatening her caregiver. The weapon is identified in charging documents as a butter knife.

Upon arrival at the home, officers were informed by the caregiver that Clay had taken the caregiver’s computer.

When officers took the computer from Clay, she responded with threats that she would stab the officers, court documents say. Police made multiple requests that Clay give them the knife, but she declined, looking at one of the officers and saying, “I’m going to kill you with this knife,” the affidavit says.

Officers told Clay that if she came toward them she would be tased.

Clay then took two steps toward the officers and officers deployed the taser.

Once she was immobilized, officers cuffed Clay’s hands and transported her to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment.

She was cleared and taken to Bannock County Jail, where she was booked. A competency evaluation was ordered by 6th District Judge Rick Carnaroli Thursday.

Although Clay has been charged with these crimes, it does not mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If she is found guilty, Clay would face up to 50 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.

She is scheduled to appear in court before Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis Thursday for a preliminary hearing.