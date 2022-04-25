TODAY'S WEATHER
Young woman killed in Nampa after vehicle hits tree and catches fire

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a crash that occurred on April 24 at approximately 12:11 a.m., near Nampa in Canyon County.

A 26-year-old female from Nampa was driving a 2005 Mini Cooper southbound on Prescott Ln. approaching Ustick Rd. The vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, overturned, and caught fire. The driver succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

It is unknown at this time if the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

