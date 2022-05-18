Amber Alert canceled after children are found, suspect now in custody

UPDATE

An Amber Alert has been canceled after two children were safely located and the suspect was taken into custody, according to the Nampa Police Department.

No further details were released.

ORIGINAL STORY

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — Nampa police are looking for two children believed to be endangered after being picked up from school by their biological father, who is wanted for kidnapping and sexual exploitation of a child.

Police said James Edward Casselman, 27, took 6-year-old Cayson and 8-year-old Zaiden from their school and is believed to be driving a gray 2009 Ford Fusion with Idaho license plate 2CVC724. The vehicle was last seen in the Nampa area at about 6:40 p.m.

Officials said Casselman has two warrants out for his arrest on multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a child and custodial interference by kidnapping.

Casselman is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses. Anyone who has seen Casselman’s vehicle or has information on the children’s whereabouts is urged to call 911. Tips can be called in to (208) 465-2206.