City of Idaho Falls to fly flags at half-staff in recognition of former Mayor Fuhriman

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

Idaho Governor Brad Little has extended authorization for the city of Idaho Falls to fly flags at half-staff at city facilities in recognition of former Mayor Jared Fuhriman, who passed away at the age of 60 on Sunday. He was at home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

“Mayor Fuhriman loved Idaho Falls and worked throughout his life to help serve others and to make our city what it is today,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. “He had a way of making everyone around him feel good with his friendly and reassuring demeanor. He exemplified what he referred as ‘The Spirit of Idaho Falls,’ where neighbors serve neighbors.”

Fuhriman served two terms as Mayor of Idaho Falls from 2006 to 2014. Fuhriman decided not to seek an additional term as he began battling Alzheimer’s disease.

Flags will be at half-staff from Tuesday, May 24, through Friday, May 27, the day of Mayor Fuhriman’s memorial service.