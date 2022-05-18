Field of Heroes Memorial coming to Pocatello’s Century High School

POCATELLO — The Century High School soccer fields will be transformed into a memorial for the service members lost in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars this Memorial weekend.

For the 18th straight year, the Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial will return to Pocatello, according to a news release from Bannock County.

“We hope that everyone will find some time during their Memorial Day weekend to stop by and pay tribute to the men and women who have died while serving our country,” Bannock County Veteran Services Coordinator Melissa Hartman said in the release. “This is a great way for the whole family to honor and remember the sacrifices our fallen soldiers made for all of us.”

Around 7,000 markers will be placed throughout the field, each representing a service member who died in conflicts since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. An additional 96 markers will be placed representing service members with Idaho ties who perished in middle east war zones.

The memorial opens with a dedication ceremony Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m. and will be open until the closing ceremony, at 6 p.m. Monday, May 30.

Volunteers are needed both for set up and removal of the memorial, between May 23 and May 26, then Tuesday, May 31. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to show up on the dates listed during daylight hours.

The memorial will also feature a “patriotic-themed talent show” on May 28, at 2 p.m. For the show, organizers are looking for singers, dancers, musicians, poets and actors to perform.

Anyone interested can register now by emailing Dani Oneida at danielle.oneidafohm@gmail.com. Registration will remain open until all spots are filled.

An annual Run to Remember will also be part of the festivities, starting May 28 at 8:30 a.m. Anyone interested can register at the Century High School track beginning at 8 a.m. the morning of the run. Registration costs $10, which will go to the cost of the memorial.