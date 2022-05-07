Idaho Falls Fire Department wants your help ‘filling the boot’ for muscular dystrophy research

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls firefighters are continuing their annual “Fill the boot” campaign Saturday.

They’ll be at the intersection of Hitt Road and 17th Street gathering donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, which raises funds for those fighting muscular diseases.

This year’s campaign kicked off on Friday. Idaho Falls Community Hospital donated $5,000 to the cause.

Firefighters collected a record-breaking $49,574.22 in 2021 and they’re hoping to surpass that amount this year.

The partnership between the MDA and the Idaho Association of Firefighters began in 1954 when the IAFF signed a proclamation designating the MDA its charity of choice. The Idaho Falls chapter is committed to raising awareness and funds until cures are found.

To date, the fundraising activities of 300,000 firefighters nationwide have raised more than $679 million. These funds have led in part to 14 new FDA-approved treatments for neuromuscular diseases in just the past six years and supported newborn screening in many states across the country for spinal muscular atrophy and Pompe disease.

“We are forever grateful to IAFF for maintaining their strong commitment to the Fill the Boot program — even during the pandemic!” said Donald S. Wood, Ph.D., President and CEO of MDA. “Without a doubt, much of the progress made in the field of neuromuscular disease research, care, and advocacy, has been possible because of the decades of support and indefatigable efforts of the IAFF.”

The Fill the boot campaign will be happening until 5 p.m. You can also support the program by donating online.

Click here for more information.