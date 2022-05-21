Investigation underway after dead body found west of Rexburg

REXBURG – Authorities found a body near Rexburg.

It was located around 9 a.m. Friday morning in the Cartier Slough Wildlife Management Area of the Snake River west of Rexburg, according to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Very little information is available at this point because it’s still under investigation. Deputies are not identifying the body, pending notification of the family.

More information is expected to be released soon. EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we learn more.