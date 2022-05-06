Man who offered truck to neighbor so he could get to doctor surprised for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email several months ago about a man named Justin. The email said:

Justin lives next door and is an amazing neighbor. He learned that I have to travel to Salt Lake City for my cancer appointments and my daughter’s brain surgery follow-up appointments. One time this last summer during a particularly hot week he heard that we needed to take my daughter down for an appointment.

He knew that we have this old van that has no A/C. He saw me in the garage this one night and offered me the use of his brand new truck. I declined the offer and that night just before 10 PM he shows up on our door with keys in hand and insisted that we take his truck.

Justin works for a local car dealership and he told me that next time we have to travel out of state to give him a few days notice and he will provide us with one of the dealerships rental cars. Just last week I was able to take him up on this offer and go to my cancer follow-up appointments. We were not in a position to say “no” and he wouldn’t hear of that anyway.

I am so grateful for his thoughtful kindness and I just think the world of him. Justin is deserving of a special Feel Good Friday visit for his amazing kindness and service to us!

We decided to thank Justin for his kindness and surprised him while he was working at Teton Toyota. Check out the video in the player above!