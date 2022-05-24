Man, woman rushed to hospital following crash near Blackfoot

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday, May 24, at approximately 9:25 a.m., on US91 at milepost 94, just north of Blackfoot.

A Dodge Ram pickup, driven by a 36-year-old male from Blackfoot, was traveling northbound on US91. A Buick Terraza, driven by a 28-year-old female from Shelley, was traveling southbound on US91. The Buick Terraza appears to have crossed the center line and the vehicles collided. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup was wearing a seatbelt, the driver of the Buick Terraza was not.

The male driver was transported by ground ambulance and the female driver by air ambulance. Both were taken to a local area hospital.

The traffic on US91 was blocked in both directions for approximately three hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.