Motorcyclist rushed to hospital following crash

IDAHO FALLS — A motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:10 p.m. at 1300 West Broadway Street near Interstate 15. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by ambulance as a “full trauma” case, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

Officials remind drivers that as the weather warms up, more motorcyclists, bicyclists and pedestrians will be out.

“All user groups of our roadways and pathways need to slow down, pay attention and watch out for each other,” Hammon says.

