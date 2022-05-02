One person sent to the hospital after fire at fourplex

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are at a structure fire that sent one person to the hospital.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the call around 8:10 a.m. on the 200 block of West 20th Street.

According to a Facebook post by the department, the reporting person reported smoke coming from the kitchen of a fourplex.

Kerry Hammon, a spokeswoman for the Idaho Falls Fire Department, told EastIdahoNews.com that a female was transported to the hospital. It’s not known yet if she is an adult or a minor or how severe her injuries are.

Hammon said one person cannot live in the building anymore due to the fire.

It’s not clear how the fire started, but Hammon said more information would be released later Monday.