One woman hospitalized after 5 vehicle crash near Lorenzo

LORENZO — Idaho State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on eastbound U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 326 just north of Lorenzo.

The crash occurred just after midnight on Thursday.

Police reports show a 29-year-old man from Moreno Valley, California was driving eastbound on US-20 in a Hyundai Santa Fe Sport. The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport rear-ended a Toyota Corolla driven by a 23-year-old woman from Rexburg. The initial collision caused a chain reaction involving the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport and four other vehicles.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla was transported via ground ambulance to a local area hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport was arrested for felony DUI causing injury to another.

RELATED | North, south, east, west — which direction does U.S. Highway 20 really run?

Traffic in both directions on US-20 was stopped for approximately two and a half hours to allow emergency responders to assist those involved.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison County EMS, Rexburg Police Department, Idaho Falls EMS, Rigby Police Department Central Fire Department EMS and Idaho Transportation Department.