Part of US26 closed after vehicle ends up in river

Nate Eaton
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Local

  Published at

FS9 YZiUEAseulS
Photo: ISP

SWAN VALLEY — One lane of US Highway 26 is closed near Swan Valley as crews work to remove a vehicle from the Snake River.

The accident happened before 9 a.m. and no one was injured, according to Idaho State Police. The driver reportedly miscalculated the curve and ended up in the water.

FS9 YZjUAAALZ6R
Photo: ISP

Photos tweeted by ISP show a boat in the river working to remove the car.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we receive more details.

