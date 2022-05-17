Part of US26 closed after vehicle ends up in river
Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
SWAN VALLEY — One lane of US Highway 26 is closed near Swan Valley as crews work to remove a vehicle from the Snake River.
The accident happened before 9 a.m. and no one was injured, according to Idaho State Police. The driver reportedly miscalculated the curve and ended up in the water.
Photos tweeted by ISP show a boat in the river working to remove the car.
One lane of US26 MP375 is closed while recovery of a vehicle in the river. No injuries. Driver miscalculated the curve. pic.twitter.com/8csbrkbNWo
— Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) May 17, 2022