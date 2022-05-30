Pedestrian hit and killed by semi in Twin Falls County

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Saturday, May 28, at 1:08 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a fatality crash near 1840 Kimberly Road, in Twin Falls County.

A 28-year-old man from Twin Falls was driving eastbound on Kimberly Road in a 2007 Kenworth Semi. A 25-year-old male pedestrian was in the roadway. It appears the semi was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian. The 28-year-old male was not transported.

The pedestrian succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

Next of kin has been notified.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.