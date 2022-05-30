Pet of the Week: Bella

Meet Bella – our Pet of the Week!

She is a very sweet girl who came to the Snake River Animal Shelter from Mountain River Boarding.

Bella has been tested with smaller dogs and didn’t have any negative reactions. She takes a little bit to warm up to people but once she does, you’ll fall in love with her (and she’s very funny!).

Meet Bella and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.