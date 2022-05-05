Pocatello man pleads guilty to misdemeanors for possession, battery on an officer

POCATELLO — A man originally charged with three felonies and three misdemeanors has reached a plea deal.

Shane Bradley Johnson, 40, pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, for possession of a controlled substance and battery on an officer, Friday, according to court records.

Per an agreement reached with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office, one count of felony battery on an officer was amended to a misdemeanor while a second felony count was dismissed. Additionally, a felony for propelling bodily fluid on an officer was also dismissed, as were two other misdemeanor charges.

RELATED | Citation becomes arrest after man spits on and kicks officers

Johnson was arrested in January following a 911 call reporting a disturbance at Station Square in Pocatello.

When officers arrived, they were told that Johnson created a disturbance by walking through the business building “blaring” music on a speaker. When a man confronted him about the music, Johnson kicked the man before leaving the scene on foot, several witnesses told officers.

After finding Johnson a short time later, walking down Main Street, officers attempted to cite him for the disturbance but ended up arresting him after he kicked and spit on the officers.

In addition to the two dismissed felonies, for battery on an officer and propelling bodily fluid on an officer, misdemeanor charges of battery and disturbing the peace were also dismissed.

Court documents show that, in accordance with the plea agreement, the prosecutor will recommend a sentence of probation.

That recommended probation would be for a period of four years, though a probation officer would be able to release Johnson from the probation after two years. Weekly counseling sessions would also be included in the probation program.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.