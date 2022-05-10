Police release names of officers shot in officer-involved shooting

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department released the names of the two officers involved in the officer-involved shooting.

Officer Demetrius Amos, a member of the department for six years, and Officer Mackenzie Handel, a four year veteran, continue to recover from their injuries.

At approximately 1:40 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a disturbance East Bridger Street. When they arrived, officials say a man fired upon them and officers returned fire.

The two officers were wounded as well as the suspect. This was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The Regional Officer-Involved Shooting team is investigating the incident.