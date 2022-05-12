Retired Las Vegas officer who responded to music festival shooting shares lessons learned from the massacre

LAS VEGAS — Detective Sergeant Ashton Packe was working a normal late shift with the Las Vegas Police Department when dispatchers told him on the radio to call them immediately.

It was Oct. 1, 2017 and a massive shooting was happening at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. A gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino shot into the crowd below at Las Vegas Village. When it was all over, 58 people were dead and over 800 were injured. Stephen Paddock, the gunman, shot and killed himself.

“He was an evil human being who wanted to do something very bad that night,” Packe tells EastIdahoNews.com. “For me, this was all about the victims and the victims’ families. I watched people that night do far more heroic things than I did. People who sprung into action and became first responders at a moment’s notice.”

Packe was one of the presenters at CrimeCon in Las Vegas earlier this month. He has since retired from the department and is now the national director of law enforcement engagement at Hope for Prisoners, a nonprofit working to provide support services for the formerly incarcerated so they can successfully reenter society.

Many lessons have been learned since the shooting, Packe says, and he is working to spread awareness across the country.

“It’s made folks very cognizant that the threat is real,” he explains. “Every cop now carries a tourniquet in case there’s a need to stop bleeding.”

Watch our entire interview with Packe in the video player above.

RELATED CRIMECON INTERVIEWS

Sean “Sticks” Larkin talks Live PD, his cop podcast and more with East Idaho News

How Kim Goldman is helping victims 28 years after her brother Ron was murdered

Father desperate to find son who disappeared in Arizona desert nearly a year ago

How this man’s unique vacuum has helped with criminal investigations including the Angie Dodge case

Dan Abrams tells East Idaho News if ‘Live PD’ will return and why true crime is so popular

Dateline’s Keith Morrison releases story meant to help you fall asleep

JonBenét Ramsey’s father wants child murder to be a federal offense, asks for further DNA testing in daughter’s case

Why Nancy Grace won’t use the name Daybell when it comes to Lori Vallow

Grandfather of Delphi murder victim speaks with East Idaho News about what’s next in the case

Behind the scenes of CrimeCon in Las Vegas