United Way of Southeastern Idaho announces new CEO

The following is a news release from the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. Photo: Shantay Bloxham

POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho announced Thursday its new CEO – Pocatello’s Shantay Bloxham.

Bloxham, who has more than a decade of experience in leadership at Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency, will officially start on June 6. She replaces Kevin Bailey, who resigned in June 2021 to become CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center.

“We are all so excited to be welcoming Shantay to the United Way of Southeastern Idaho organization,” said Kirby Shepherd, president of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s Board of Directors. “We believe with her experience and our strong staff at United Way, they will continue to be a cornerstone organization for Southeastern Idaho families.”

Bloxham has extensive experience in the nonprofit sector in Southeastern Idaho, most recently as CEO of SEICAA, and will bring with her many strong relationships with regional leaders and communities.

“I could not be more excited and grateful to accept the position as CEO of United Way of Southeastern Idaho, a well-established and well-loved organization that is composed of a highly competent, capable, total powerhouse team!,” Bloxham said.

Bloxham said that she has long been guided in her career by the goal to reduce barriers of poverty.

“I am thrilled to join an organization that is so uniquely well-positioned to provide innovative solutions that improve outcomes for children, families, and individuals in need throughout southeast Idaho,” Bloxham said. “I am certainly looking forward to building on decades of achievements with a clear and collective ambition to change the future for ALICE.”

The United Way’s mission is to serve SE Idaho’s ALICE Population. These are families and individuals who are asset-limited, income-constrained and employed, by building powerful community partnerships that improve outcomes for all.

The United Way of Southeastern Idaho’s board of directors announced the new leadership during the organization’s Awards Lunch celebrating the more than $430,000 raised over the last year in regional workplace campaigns and individual donations. One hundred percent of this funding was redirected back into local nonprofits with programs helping families in need across Southeastern Idaho.