UPDATE: One person sent to the hospital after fire at fourplex

IDAHO FALLS — One woman was sent to the hospital and is in stable condition after a structure fire early Monday morning.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the call around 8:10 a.m. on the 200 block of West 20th Street.

According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, the reporting person reported smoke coming from the kitchen of a fourplex. A construction worker driving by the area noticed the smoke and flames, ran up to the apartment, kicked the door open and found one adult female standing by the door. He was able to assist her to safety.

The release said when firefighters arrived at the multifamily dwelling, one of the second-story apartments was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished quickly, keeping it from extending into the other apartments and surrounding structures.

The second-story apartment had smoke and heat damage throughout, with damages estimated at $75,000. The apartment directly below had significant water damage and is unlivable, according to the release.

The Law Enforcement Chaplains of Idaho were dispatched to provide assistance to the two residents who were displaced from their homes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.