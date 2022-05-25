Woman charged after punching woman, knocking her unconscious

IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old woman was arrested and charged with a felony after she allegedly punched a woman in the face and knocked her unconscious.

Alyssa Ellwood is charged with aggravated battery for an incident that happened on May 16 around 10 p.m. in Idaho Falls.

According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by Idaho Falls police, Ellwood hit a woman in the face after she confronted the victim about dating her ex-boyfriend.

The victim told police she walked out of her house without knowing Ellwood was outside the front door.

According to the report, the victim suffered a broken nose and a possible deviated septum. She was knocked unconscious by the blow and may need surgery to repair the deviated septum, court documents say. The victim told police that she never engaged with Ellwood in any type of physical or verbal confrontation.

The ex-boyfriend witnessed the assault outside the door of his apartment and told police that Ellwood hit the victim in the face without any provocation.

Ellwood told police that the victim “got into her face” so she punched her in self-defense. According to documents, Ellwood had a small red mark on her upper lip that she claimed happened during an argument with her ex-boyfriend after she punched the victim in the face but she was not sure how it had happened or if it was intentional.

Ellwood posted her $25,000 bond and a no-contact order was issued. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on May 31 at 1 p.m. in Bonneville County Magistrate Court.