Woman charged with felony after allegedly punching police officer

IDAHO FALLS — A 38-year-old Idaho Falls woman was arrested after allegedly slamming a woman’s head to the ground and punching a police officer.

Brittany Sherman was charged with a felony for assault on a police officer and misdemeanor battery.

Around 12:40 a.m. on Friday morning, Idaho Falls police officers were dispatched to the area near SnakeBite Restaurant off of Park Avenue for two women fighting.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, one woman was identified as Sherman. An officer saw that Sherman was actively attacking another woman when arriving at the scene. A man got on top of them to try and split them up.

Officers broke it up when they arrived. Sherman continued to try and kick the other woman, according to court records.

“I grabbed her arm and leg and dragged her away,” an officer wrote in his report.

Sherman tried to stand up but the officer sat her back down and told her to stay there. The victim told police that Sherman had just slammed her head into the ground.

Sherman then stood up and said, “Good, come at me again.”

According to documents, the officer used his hand to push Sherman back and told her to stop.

“Brittany looked me in the eyes and swung her right arm at my face while saying, ‘Don’t (expletive) touch me.’ I put my left arm up and took the impact from Brittany’s punch. I then grabbed Brittany, took her to the ground, and placed her into handcuffs,” the officer wrote.

The police report said of all the parties involved, only the witness who reported the fight was sober.

Sherman was transported to the Bonneville County Jail. Sherman had an initial court appearance on Friday and was issued a no-contact order against the victim.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 18 at 1 p.m.