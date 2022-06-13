13 homes found for dogs at local animal shelter and you could adopt one for half-price

The following is a news release and photos from the city of Pocatello.

POCATELLO – Pocatello Animal Services has found 13 new homes for their adoptable dogs at the shelter thanks to half-priced adoptions, which started the first week in June. Plus, more funds are still available for anyone looking to adopt a dog or puppy.

These adoptions are being sponsored by Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter to help with the overflow of dogs on the adoption floor.

“We want to thank the community for coming to look at our adoptable animals and helping them find their new homes,” said Chris Abbott, Pocatello Animal Services Director.

Dog and puppy adoptions regularly cost $130 and are now $65 with the discount. All adoptions include vaccinations, a collar, spay or neuter surgery, and a microchip for permanent identification.

The Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter is a 501(c)(3) organization and for more information on the group, click here.

For more information on Pocatello Animal Services and to view adoptable pets, visit the website, like the department’s Facebook page or call (208) 234-6156.