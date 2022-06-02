Blackfoot man accused of lewd conduct with two girls

BLACKFOOT — A 65-year-old man is facing six felony charges for lewd conduct after allegedly touching minors inappropriately.

William Toone had a criminal case filed against him on May 5 for incidents that allegedly happened in 2018 and 2020.

In the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, a detective received a report from the Woods Cross, Utah, Police Department about a child sex abuse case. According to the report, a Utah detective conducted an investigation with two girls who lived in his jurisdiction and reported sexual abuse by Toone, who lives in Blackfoot.

The detective in Bingham County received interviews conducted by the police department in Utah with the two girls. The interviews took place in 2020.

According to documents, the first girl, whose age is unclear, told police that Toone makes her feel uncomfortable. She described an instance and said she was sleeping downstairs with her little brother, and Toone came down to start a fire in the fireplace. The victim said that Toone sat on the bed and was scratching her back. The last time he did this was when they went to his house for a Halloween party, she said.

The victim told police in the interview that he would scratch her back, hug her from behind, and try to touch her chest.

In the second interview, a 7-year-old described what happened to her. She said she was sleeping in a bedroom and woke up. He was sitting on the bed, trying to touch her private parts, she said. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

Police asked her when this had happened and she said it was at a Halloween party in 2020. She said it happened several times in other instances before.

According to documents, the victim said that Toone often said during these instances, “Do you like it?”

“I get scared when he does it. … When he calls me over, I am scared because I think he is going to do it again,” the 7-year-old said.

She told police that she had seen him do it to other people she knows.

Detectives on this case in Utah and Bingham County tried to contact Toone several times and each time had trouble reaching him.

A summons was issued to Toone to appear in court. Toone is scheduled for an initial appearance in Bingham County Magistrate Court on Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

According to Idaho law, each lewd conduct felony charge is punishable up to life in prison and a $50,000 fine.