Deputy flown to hospital after fiery crash involving semi

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 11:48 a.m., on June 21, at the intersection of South 1700 East and East 2950 South in Gooding County.

A 31-year-old man from Rupert was driving a 2013 Kenworth semi pulling an empty trailer northbound on 1700 E. A 34-year-old Gooding County deputy was driving a 2018 Ram 1500 pickup westbound on 2950 S. The Kenworth appears to have run the stop sign and collided with the Ram pickup. Both vehicles caught fire.

The driver of the Ram pickup was transported by air ambulance to a local area hospital. The driver of Kenworth was not transported.

The intersection of South 1700 East and East 2950 South has been blocked since 11:48 am. Currently 2950 South is open, but 1700 East remains blocked.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

Idaho State Police was assisted at scene by, Gooding EMS, Wendell City and Rural Fire Department, Hagerman Fire Department and Wendell Rural Fire Department.