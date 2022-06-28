Idaho Falls Animal Shelter offering $10 microchips ahead of July 4

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – Ahead of the Independence Day holiday, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter (IFAS) is offering discounted microchipping services. Normally, IFAS charges $20 for microchipping. Starting today and continuing through July 2nd, the shelter will microchip household animals for $10 each.

Microchipping is a responsible and low-cost way to provide a permanent form of identification for your pet. Microchips are inserted under the skin and can be scanned by veterinary offices and animal shelters across the country to obtain owner information. Dogs and cats that have microchips with current owner information are more likely to be reunited with their owners quickly if they are lost. Microchips can also support proof of ownership if animals are stolen.

While microchips are beneficial year-round, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter routinely sees an increase in found animals in the days around the 4th of July. Fireworks, large crowds, and other circumstances lead to animals being separated from their owners and homes. IFAS has offered this yearly microchipping special for several years around the 4th of July to encourage all pet owners to take responsible steps to protect their pets.

Anyone wanting to take advantage of this offer can bring their animals to the shelter this week, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. IFAS is located at 2450 Hemmert Avenue in Idaho Falls. This offer is available to anyone who brings their animal into the shelter, regardless of the city/county they reside in.

Pet owners who have previously microchipped their animals are encouraged to make sure their microchip is registered, and the information is up to date. For information on how to check your registration or update your information, contact the veterinary office or shelter that placed your pet’s microchip. They will be able to tell you which registry your animal’s microchip is housed under and how to contact them.

While many microchip companies and registry services provide additional services for recurring fees, there is no additional or recurring fee required for the microchip to function and owner contact information to be accessible by animal shelters and veterinarians. IFAS encourages pet owners to not allow this common misconception to prevent them from microchipping their animals.

In addition to microchipping, IFAS encourages pet owners to take steps now to ensure the safety and comfort of their animals this Independence Day.

Fireworks, while enjoyable for many people, can be quite distressing for some animals. Ensure that pets are home and contained or secured in the evening hours, especially on the 4th of July. When possible, it is best to bring those pets inside. If needed, consider obtaining calming medications or supplements from your veterinarian or local pet stores.

If you intend to take your pet to parades or other crowded events, ensure that they are properly leashed and managed by a responsible person. If an event is not a safe environment for your animal, or if the venue prohibits animals, consider leaving them safely secured at home.

Just as humans should be prepared for sun and hot weather, pet owners should make plans to keep their pets cool and hydrated. Research signs of heat stroke in animals and, if needed, seek emergency medical intervention for animals exhibiting signs of heat stroke.

Do not leave pets in vehicles, especially during summer months. Temperatures inside vehicles climb rapidly and can lead to medical distress or even death for animals left inside. Leaving water inside the vehicle, rolling down windows, or parking in the shade have little to no impact on extreme temperatures inside vehicles and are not effective ways to ensure the safety of your animals.

The Idaho Falls Animal Shelter wishes our community, humans and animals alike, a safe and Happy Independence Day!