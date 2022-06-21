Man accused of Idaho Falls robbery set to go to trial

IDAHO FALLS — A 29-year-old man who allegedly robbed and threatened a victim by saying that he had a gun is set to go to trial.

Hernan Cortes pleaded not guilty to his felony robbery charge in May. He is scheduled to go to trial on July 18 at 1:30 p.m. in front of District Judge Dane Watkins.

According to a news release, Idaho Falls police officers responded to a report of a robbery on March 19 that happened in the area of 500 block of River Parkway.

“The suspect asked the victim, ‘What do you have on you?’ and stated that he had a gun,” police said in a news release. “The victim reported that while they did not see a gun, the suspect had their hands inside their jacket pockets and did appear to have a firearm. The victim reported that the suspect made statements, including threats to harm the victim and that the suspect was gang-affiliated.”

According to police, the victim feared for their safety and gave the suspect a small amount of cash they had on them. The suspect again threatened the victim and told them not to call police before leaving.

Police were unable to immediately locate the suspect and found video footage of him. Police sent out pictures on social media and asked the public for help to identify him, which led them to Cortes.

