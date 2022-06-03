Man tied to July 4 job site theft sent on rider

POCATELLO — A local man connected to a construction site theft last Independence Day weekend has been sent on a rider.

Marcus Lee Steed, 36, received a rider with an underlying prison sentence of four to 10 years from District Judge Javier Gabiola after pleading guilty to grand theft. Steed also pleaded guilty to various misdemeanors, for which he received a total of two years probation.

Steed was one of three men arrested for a burglary that took place July 3 near Pocatello High School.

Pocatello police received a call reporting the burglary on July 6. A subcontractor told police that approximately $15,000 in tools and equipment had been stolen.

Along with Lee, police arrested 31-year-old Travis James Schmidt and 32-year-old Stephen Lee Plant in connection to the burglary.

Travis James Schmidt (left) and Stephen Lee Plant | Bannock County Jail

Charges against Plant were later dismissed. However, he is scheduled to be sentenced for possession of methamphetamine.

Schmidt, who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to seven years probation and ordered to pay $9,165.25 in fees and fines.

Schmidt and Steed have been ordered to jointly pay $14,088 in restitution. Neither will be released from their probation periods until that amount is paid in full.

Along with the felony grand theft charge, Steed pleaded guilty to misdemeanors for causing property damage, concealing merchandise and two counts of commercial burglary, as well as a probation violation. As part of a plea agreement, a second felony grand theft charge was dismissed, and an additional felony burglary charge was not filed.

Should he successfully complete the rider program, Steed is likely to be released from prison in one year and will then serve two years probation.

He has also been ordered to pay a total of $3,391.50 in fees and fines.