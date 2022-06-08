Man troopers found in possession of drugs following chase gets probation

AMERICAN FALLS — A Meridian man has been ordered to serve felony probation after reaching a plea agreement.

Morgan Robert Barzee, 23, received three years probation from District Judge Rick Carnaroli at a May 27 hearing. As part of a plea agreement, Carnaroli withheld judgement, meaning if Barzee completes probation he will not have a felony conviction added to his record.

RELATED | Troopers say man trafficking marijuana drove over 100 mph before his arrest

Barzee was chased and eventually arrested by Idaho State Police troopers in February after he was seen driving over 100 mph on Interstate 86 near American Falls.

When he finally did stop, on East County Road in Pocatello, troopers searched Barzee’s vehicle. Inside, they found an unspecified amount of marijuana.

As part of his agreement, Barzee pleaded guilty to a felony for trafficking marijuana. In exchange, a second felony for attempting to flee from officers was dismissed.

Several misdemeanors and infractions, including possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving and excessive speeding were also dismissed.

In addition to probation, Barzee was ordered to pay $1,579.50 in fines.