No evidence of foul play in Madison County case of man’s body found last month

REXBURG — The circumstances surrounding a body that was found in the Cartier Slough area of the Snake River almost one month ago is still under investigation.

The man’s body was located around 9 a.m. on May 20 just west of Rexburg.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Isaac Payne tells EastIdahoNews.com there is no evidence of foul play and medical reports are still being processed.

Officials have not released the name of the person and the cause of death is under investigation.