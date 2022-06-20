Pet of the Week: Joker

Our Pet of the Week is Joker!

He is a 4-year-old pit bull who loves to be around all people.

Joker has lived with other animals and doesn’t seem to have any problems with them.

He does have separation anxiety so he needs a furever owner who is patient and can work with him at home. He also needs some practice with a leash.

Meet Joker and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.