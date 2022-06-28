Pet of the Week: Luca

Today’s Pet of the Week is Luca!

He is a transfer from the Pocatello Animal Shelter where he was surrendered.

Luca is a two-year-old Doberman mix who is very friendly and great with everyone he meets. He is very treat-motivated and knows all his tricks – sitting, laying down, giving you his paw and more.

Luca is timid with strangers so he may be skittish around new people. He is also skeptical of other dogs so bring in your dog to play with him and see if they get along.

Meet Luca and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.