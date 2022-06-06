Pet of the Week: Pugsly

Our Pet of the Week is Pugsly!

He is nine months old and is a lab mix. Pugsly is beautiful, friendly and very affectionate.

If you’re looking for a loving companion, this is the animal for you.

Pugsly is still a puppy for he would be best in a home that can provide some reinforcement and training. He loves to go on walks and being outside.

Meet Pugsly and other animals available for adoption at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls. You can see pictures and learn about the shelter on SRAS’s Facebook page, Instagram or website.