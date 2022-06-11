Pocatello man convicted in federal court of trafficking meth and heroin

The following is a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice for the District of Idaho.

POCATELLO – After a four-day trial, a federal jury sitting in Pocatello found Adam Lee Vallely 46, of Pocatello, guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, one count of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Friday.

Senior U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson, from the Eastern District of Arkansas, sitting by designation, presided over the trial, which began on June 6th and concluded with guilty verdicts on June 10th.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Vallely engaged in a drug trafficking conspiracy with others in southeast Idaho beginning in December 2017 to August 2018. Evidence established that Vallely participated in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from a Mexican source of supply. The evidence further established that Vallely had a source of supply in Salt Lake City that provided methamphetamine and heroin, and that Vallely and his co-conspirators attempted to get large quantities of cocaine from the Salt Lake City source. During a search of the home where Vallely was known to reside in May 2018, law enforcement agents found methamphetamine, heroin, $15,000.00 in United States currency, and a money counting machine. At the time of the search, Vallely was found hiding in an attic.

Conspiracy to distribute controlled substances is punishable by a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine is punishable by a minimum of 5 years up to forty years in prison, and possession with intent to distribute heroin is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment. Due to Vallely’s criminal history record, he is subject to a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence. The conspiracy charge is also punishable by a fine of up to $10 million and at least five years of supervised release. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Sentencing will be set before Senior U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson at the federal courthouse in Pocatello.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., commended the cooperative efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms, and Explosives, the Idaho State Police, Pocatello Police Department, the Bannock County Sherriff’s Office, the Blackfoot Police Department, the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho Department of Corrections which led to charges.