Road closed near Idaho Falls overpass after semi crash

IDAHO FALLS – A portion of Interstate 15 south of Idaho Falls remains closed Sunday following an early morning crash.

The crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. at milepost 118 underneath the Pancheri overpass, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

A 27-year-old man from Canada, whose name was not released, was driving a 2022 Volvo semi pulling a trailer loaded with fertilizer.

“The semi was traveling southbound near milepost 117 where it appears to have failed to negotiate a curve. It drove off the left shoulder and into the guardrail. The semi then continued through the median, crossing both northbound lanes where it came to rest on the passenger side underneath the Pancheri overpass,” ISP reports.

The driver’s condition was not specified, but ISP says he was wearing a seatbelt and was not hospitalized. The bridge appears to be undamaged.

The southbound left lane is closed from milepost 116 to 118 due to debris on the road. It will remain closed until the cleanup of the wreckage is complete. It’s not clear how long that will take.

Avoid the area, if possible, and find another route.

The Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Transportation Department are assisting ISP in the investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more information when it is available.