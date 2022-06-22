Two men charged after allegedly beating a man in Pocatello

POCATELLO — Two men and one juvenile were arrested following an alleged attack Sunday in Pocatello.

Court records show that 22-year-old Salvador Tayson Serna of Idaho Falls, and 19-year-old Ryker Chauncey Craven of Chubbuck, have been charged with aggravated assault. Additionally, Serna has been charged with a second aggravated assault for allegedly brandishing a firearm while threatening a person attempting to stop the reported attack.

Officers with the Pocatello Police Department were dispatched to a home on Driftwood Street just before 9 p.m. after receiving calls reporting a physical disturbance, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim of a reported attack and a witness who had attempted to separate the victim from the alleged attackers.

Both told officers that the three men involved had fled the area in a green Chevrolet pickup truck with Utah license plates.

The witness told officers what he saw before the alleged attack. The witness said they saw the victim approach a home in the area and knock on the door. When no one answered, the victim approached a different home.

After a short time inside the home, the witness told officers they saw the victim run out of the home and into another. Three men followed the victim, the witness said.

The witness went into the home and saw the three men kicking and punching the victim, who was lying on the ground.

When the witness approached and tried to separate the four, one of the men told the witness to leave, or they would be shot. One of the men, later identified as Serna, then lifted his shirt, flashing a handgun to the witness.

The witness left the home and called 911.

Investigating officers noted in their reports that the victim had suffered cuts and bruises to their face and body, describing the victim’s face as being covered with blood. Police requested EMS assistance for the victim, but they declined treatment.

Officers spoke with other witnesses at the scene, who described similar circumstances, and confirmed the trio had left the area.

The victim told officers they went to the home searching for a friend. After failing to get an answer at one of the homes, they went to another and entered.

Upon entry, the victim saw the three men involved, identifying them to officers as Serna, Craven and a 15-year-old boy. Serna immediately started yelling and cursing at the victim.

That was when the victim ran to another home and shut and locked the door. But the men broke through and began their alleged attack.

As officers at the scene conducted interviews, others patrolling the area searched for the truck.

One officer saw the truck crossing the Gould Street overpass opposite the officer’s direction. By the time the officer was able to make a U-turn, the truck had left the officer’s vision.

The truck was eventually stopped near the intersection of West Pine Street and Packard Avenue.

Officers spoke with the driver, Craven, who allegedly told them that he had been with Serna earlier in the evening.

Craven said there had been an altercation where Serna attacked the victim, adding that he was able to pull Serna off the victim, and the two men and juvenile left the area.

Officers noted blood spatter on the pant legs and shoes Craven was wearing. Similar blood spatter was also noted as being on the clothing of the juvenile, who was with Craven.

Craven said Serna had gotten out of the truck near Gould Street.

While canvassing the area for Serna, an officer saw a man matching his description walking north on Pole Line Road near Cedar Street.

The officer approached Serna from behind and asked him to stop and turn around. Serna continued walking, at one point attempting to hide behind a bush, the affidavit shows.

The officer drew their weapon and again commanded Serna to stop. After briefly standing behind another bush, Serna did walk back to the officer.

Serna agreed to speak with the officers. Asked to tell the officer what had happened near Driftwood Street that evening, Serna allegedly told the officer he had not been near that area of town that night. He said he had been at Ross Park but was heading home after arguing with his girlfriend.

Serna and Craven were taken to Bannock County Jail, where they were booked and are currently being held.

Bond amounts have not been set for either.

The juvenile was transported to the Bannock County Juvenile Detention Center. It’s unclear what he has been charged with.

Though Serna and Craven have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If they are found guilty, Serna could face up to 10 years in prison and $100,000 in fines, while Craven could face as much as five years and $50,000 in fines.

Court proceedings have yet to be scheduled for Serna. Craven is expected to appear before magistrate judge Scott Axline for a preliminary hearing on June 28.