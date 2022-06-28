‘Ukraine must win’: Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho meets with Zelenskyy in Kyiv

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch, R-Idaho, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv over the weekend to discuss the ongoing Russian assault on Ukraine, according to a news release.

Risch, who is a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, also toured the cities of Kyiv, Irpin and Hostomel to observe the destruction and fallout from the Russian invasion that began in late February.

“It was an honor to meet with President Zelenskyy this weekend to discuss the ongoing Russian assault against Ukraine. I’ve been in many war zones, but I’ve never been to one where I’ve seen people rebuilding as the war continues. The Ukrainian people are incredibly resilient, endlessly adaptable, and courageously willing to fight. We cannot let them down,” Risch said in the release.

#Ukraine can win this war, but only if we help get it what it needs. I was taken aback by the atrocities I saw firsthand in #Irpin and #Hostomel, and we cannot stand by and watch these happen again. pic.twitter.com/BuioyseR11 — Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member (@SenateForeign) June 27, 2022

Risch was one of many Senate Republicans who voted in favor of a bill providing $40 billion in aid to Ukraine to provide additional economic, humanitarian and military support.

Idaho’s Mike Crapo was one of 11 Republican U.S. senators to vote against it.

The 86-11 vote marked the second time Congress cleared a multibillion-dollar package since Russia invaded Ukraine this year. Negotiators opted both times to increase the amount of money the White House requested. Biden has said he will sign the legislation.

“I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure the Biden Administration uses the authorities Congress has given to provide President Zelenskyy and Ukrainian defense forces exactly what they need to end this conflict,” he said. “Ukraine must win this fight.”