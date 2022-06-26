Utah woman dies following 2-vehicle crash near Emmett

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

EMMETT – Idaho State Police is investigating a two-vehicle collision which occurred on Saturday, June 25 at 4:08 P.M. on SH16 at mile marker 110, in Gem County.

A 52-year-old woman from Emmett, driving a 2017 Jeep Renegade, was traveling northbound on SH16 when she crossed the center line and struck a 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle traveling southbound. The driver of the motorcycle, a 61-year-old man from Star, and his passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Kearns, Utah, were taken by air ambulance to the hospital where the female passenger succumbed to her injures. Both were wearing a helmet. The driver of the Jeep was wearing a seat belt.

Traffic in both directions on SH16 was blocked for approximately five hours allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

Evidence was found on scene to indicate that alcohol may have been involved for the driver of the Jeep. That evidence is part of the ongoing investigation.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.