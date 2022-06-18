Woman who pleaded guilty to drug possession, four misdemeanors sent on rider

POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman arrested last August after crashing her SUV into a tree and fleeing the scene has been sent on a rider.

Court records show Megan Renee Housel, 27, was given an underlying prison sentence of three to seven years by District Judge Javier Gabiola. She could still serve that time if she fails to complete the rider.

RELATED | What is a rider?

The sentence comes after Housel reached a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. Per the agreement, she pleaded guilty to a felony for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, resisting arrest and two counts of theft.

In exchange, a felony for the destruction of evidence, and misdemeanors for failing to report an accident, possession of paraphernalia and four counts of theft were all dismissed.

RELATED | Pocatello woman charged with possession after crashing into tree

Housel was arrested in August after officers with the Pocatello police responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash and found an SUV registered to Housel lodged in a tree.

While searching the scene, officers saw a baggie containing what they believed to be methamphetamine through a window.

Housel returned to the scene while officers were there. According to police reports, while looking inside the vehicle for her documentation, Housel attempted to hide the baggie officers had seen through the window.

Officers found the baggie under the passenger seat. They also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside her purse.

As they attempted to arrest Housel, she tried to pull away from them, resulting in the resisting arrest charge.

Court documents do not detail why Housel was charged with theft.

Housel received a rider for the charge of meth possession. She received a sentence of 106 days time served for all other charges to which she pleaded guilty.

She was ordered to pay $2,622 in fees and fines.

Housel was also charged with a felony for possessing a controlled substance in Bingham County. She pleaded guilty to that charge and was ordered to pay $1,197 in fees and fines. She was sentenced to time served in that case as well.