A ‘guardian angel’ at Gold’s Gym who helped a man in a wheelchair gets a surprise for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley Furniture HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

A few weeks ago we heard about a man named Eric. He suffered a stroke 20 years ago and has been in a wheelchair ever since. He spends time volunteering with Champ’s Heart and every morning, you’ll catch him working out at Gold Gym’s in Ammon. He is determined to walk again.

He recently learned that he would no longer have enough money for his medicine so he would need to cancel his gym membership. He was heartbroken when he told Angie, the membership clerk, that he could no longer afford to pay $35 a month to use the gym.

Angie wouldn’t hear of it and pulled out her credit card to cover Eric’s membership fees. When the owners of Gold’s Gym learned about it, they decided to cover the costs so Eric could continue working out.

We decided to honor Angie – and Eric – for the good they do for the community. We surprised both of them! Check out the video in the player above.