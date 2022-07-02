TODAY'S WEATHER
Idaho Falls
88°
broken clouds
humidity: 31%
wind: 3mph SSE
H 80 • L 66

Bodies of 4 men who died in boating accident are recovered

AP News Staff

Idaho

  Published at

Share This
drift boat
Aluminum drift boat anchored at a prime fishing spot along the McKenzie River in Oregon. This is not the boat referenced in the story below. | File photo

SANDPOINT (AP) — Officials in northern Idaho have recovered the bodies of all four victims who were killed after their boat capsized on the Pend Oreille River.

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victims as Gregory J. Daiker, 59, of Laclede, Idaho; Aaron J. Faulhaber, 49, of Laclede; Jason L. Maxson, 51, of Laclede; and John R. Shulte, 59, of Sandpoint.

The sheriff’s office says next of kin for all four men have been notified.

KREM-TV reports the high-performance boat capsized on the river at approximately 7 p.m. on Tuesday night.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION

Stories You May Be Interested In: