City warns utility customers to be vigilant of scam callers

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The city of Idaho Falls and Idaho Falls Power are reminding customers to be aware of scam callers and to not give any personal information over the phone.

Currently, calls are being made to utility customers claiming to be Idaho Falls Power and threatening to disconnect service unless payment for past due balances on their utility account are received.

Please be aware that Idaho Falls Power and the city of Idaho Falls Utility Office do not call and threaten to disconnect services if payment is not made immediately.

Any disconnect notice is printed in red ink on the customer’s most current utility bill. Over the last couple of days, we’ve received multiple calls from customers regarding these scams.

Here are a few other tips to keep in mind when you receive these calls: