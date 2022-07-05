Gallery: Photos from the EastIdahoNews.com helicopter

IDAHO FALLS – It’s been a full day of food and fun at the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in Idaho Falls.

Riverfest at Snake River Landing got underway at noon with entertainment, food vendors and chopper rides with EastIdahoNews.com.

Eastern Idaho’s largest Fourth of July festival culminates Monday night with the biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi, which is slated to begin around 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, here are a few photos we took from the air Monday morning. If you have photos from the parade, Riverfest or related events, send an email to News@EastIdahoNews.com and we’ll add them here.

Tony Blakeslee | EastIdahoNews.com

Tony Blakeslee | EastIdahoNews.com

Tony Blakeslee | EastIdahoNews.com

Tony Blakeslee | EastIdahoNews.com