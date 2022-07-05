TODAY'S WEATHER
Gallery: Photos from the EastIdahoNews.com helicopter

Rett Nelson
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls

chopper pic 4
Photos: Tony Blakeslee | EastIdahoNews.com

IDAHO FALLS – It’s been a full day of food and fun at the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in Idaho Falls.

Riverfest at Snake River Landing got underway at noon with entertainment, food vendors and chopper rides with EastIdahoNews.com.

Eastern Idaho’s largest Fourth of July festival culminates Monday night with the biggest fireworks show west of the Mississippi, which is slated to begin around 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, here are a few photos we took from the air Monday morning. If you have photos from the parade, Riverfest or related events, send an email to News@EastIdahoNews.com and we’ll add them here.

chopper pics
Tony Blakeslee | EastIdahoNews.com

chopper pic 3
Tony Blakeslee | EastIdahoNews.com

chopper pic 5
Tony Blakeslee | EastIdahoNews.com

chopper pic 6
Tony Blakeslee | EastIdahoNews.com

chopper pics 2
Tony Blakeslee | EastIdahoNews.com

CHOPPER 7

CHOPPER 8

CHOPPER 9

CHOPPER 10

CHOPPER 12

CHOPPER 13

CHOPPER 14

CHOPPER 15

CHOPPER 16

CHOPPER 17

CHOPPER 18

CHOPPER 19

CHOPPER 20

CHOPPER 21

CHOPPER 22
CHOPPER 23

