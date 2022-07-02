Head-on collision in Franklin County sends 3 to hospital

MINK CREEK – Three people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision Friday night.

It happened on State Highway 36 in a remote area of Franklin County around 9:15 p.m., according to a news release from the Idaho State Police. The only specific location provided was milepost 16.9.

An 80-year-old man and his 78-year-old female passenger from Afton, Wyoming were traveling eastbound in a Jeep Grand Cherokee. They collided head-on with a 29-year-old woman from Medford, Oregon headed westbound in a Dodge Dart.

ISP did not specify their names or conditions but they were taken by ambulance to hospitals in the area.

The crash blocked traffic for about two and a half hours as crews worked to clean up the wreckage. It remains under investigation.