Idaho Falls Arts Council welcomes new member to its board of directors

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Arts Council.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Arts Council is pleased to welcome Lyndsay Goody, partner with Onyx Financial Advisors, LLC, to our Board of Directors.

Goody is a certified financial planner and CPA at Onyx Financial Advisors. Her business background is varied and reflects both her extraordinary drive and her commitment to excellence.

She enjoys working with people and making a difference for them.

Before joining Onyx, Lyndsay worked for a home health provider in a dual role involving the financial side of the company as well as the service side. She previously worked as a deputy clerk for Bonneville County Courts and then later for the Jefferson County Prosecutor’s Office where she was a victim witness coordinator.

Outside of the office, Lyndsay loves spending time with her husband and two children. She also enjoys hiking, baking, fitness, quilting, reading, camping and fishing.

“Lyndsay’s qualifications will bring a unique perspective to the board,” says Board Chair Coleen Niemann. “We look forward to working with her and seeing her talent in action.”